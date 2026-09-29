The president of Slavia - Ventseslav Stefanov came out with a response to the owner of Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov. Earlier, the boss of the "canaries" wrote on "Facebook" that he could offer Stefanov nice places in London if he ever decides to visit the capital of Great Britain.

"I was in the barracks and I know very well what "S-O-S" means in radiotelegraphy, but I want to ask if Iliyan Filipov knows what "S-O-S" means in life. If he doesn't know, let him call me, I'll explain it to him. Kristiyan Balov plays for Red Star. "If Assen Chandarov is transferred to such a club from Botev (Plovdiv), it will mean that we have landed on the other side of the moon. I say again - if he doesn't know what "S-O-S" is, he should call me and I will explain it to him," the president of the "whites" told Sportal.bg.