Javier Aguirre debuts for Valencia on October 11: The plan is to win and restore identity

Javier Aguirre will make his debut at the helm of Valencia on October 11, when the "bats" visit Santander. In the days leading up to the match, the experienced specialist's main task is to relieve the tension in the club. The team is 19th in La Liga and is seriously threatened with relegation.

"I know where I am and what the situation is. The plan is to win and for the team to build its own style and identity. People will come back to us when we start winning.

The coach adapts according to the squad he has and the needs of the team at any given moment. The team, the opponent and the standings determine everything... My teams are distinguished by energy. To beat us, the opponents have to give their all - "blood, sweat and tears".

There is a lot of individual talent in the team, and the players from the academy have a strong connection to the club. Now we just have to convince them - make them feel important, realize that they are at a big club, and play properly.

But you should never lie to the players. I have always been honest. I contact seven or eight players individually to understand their thoughts, their history... they are good guys. I want to talk to everyone - they are people, not just players, and I want to know the story behind each one of them so that I can help them.

What we discussed with the captains, I will keep to myself. I also spoke to the injured ones. These conversations are a good indicator of where we are at.

Among the players, I know Coppete and Maffeo very well, with whom I spent a few years at Mallorca. Unfortunately Coppete is injured and I am following his recovery closely. Maffeo has grown a lot - he looks good and is very focused," said Aguirre.