Liliya Stefanova returns to CSKA 1948

Sports psychologist Liliya Stefanova is rejoining the CSKA 1948 team, the football club officially confirmed. Her responsibilities will include working with both the players and the coaching staff, with a focus on improving the mental resilience, focus and self-confidence of the squad.

The club's management emphasized that mental preparation is a key element of the overall training process to achieve high results on the field, and wished Stefanova, who was already part of CSKA 1948 between 2021 and 2024, a successful new stay.