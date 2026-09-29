Ana Ivanovic is enjoying life after divorce

One of the best Serbian tennis players in history and former world number 1 – Ana Ivanovic, is simply enjoying life. In recent times, her name has often been in the media due to her divorce from Bastian Schweinsteiger, but now she has decided to devote herself to other things.

Ivanovic has an extremely successful career behind her, during which she has earned an impressive $ 15,510,787 in prize money alone. Her greatest triumph remains the Roland Garros title in 2008. She can also boast of a number of other significant achievements in the Grand Slam tournaments.

In recent months, the Serbian has been at the center of media speculation surrounding her separation from her husband, former soccer star Schweinsteiger.

All sorts of stories appeared in the press, but Ana decided to simply move on, ignoring the rumors. As proof of her excellent mood, she published a photo in front of the mirror, dressed in an extremely beautiful red combination. As a Serbian proverb says - – – "Wear red, so that it brings you joy", wrote Telegraf.rs.