Amanda Anisimova ends season due to wrist injury

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova announced that she is ending her season early due to a wrist injury. The 25-year-old, ranked 11th in the world, last played at the US Open earlier this month, where she was surprisingly eliminated in the third round after losing to Russian Anastasia Potapova.

The 2025 Wimbledon and US Open finalist was scheduled to play in the WTA 500 tournament in Singapore, but withdrew before the start of the competition precisely because of the hand injury. She also decided not to defend her title in Beijing this week.

"Hello everyone, I will be ending my season for this year. I have another wrist injury that I need to take care of. It's time to recover and start over, see you in 2027," the American wrote on Instagram, as quoted by Reuters.