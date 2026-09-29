Pochettino: There was no sporting justice at Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino has sharply criticized Manchester City over the allegations against the club related to alleged breaches of financial rules in the Premier League. The former Tottenham manager, who is now the United States national team coach, said that the possible confirmation of the allegations could call into question the results and achievements of the period in which the “citizens“ dominated English football.

“The situation is very sad because what has already been achieved and celebrated by them may not have been real, and the things that have not been so good for others could have been better“, said Pochettino.

115 charges against the club

The case covers 115 charges. Among them are allegations that Manchester City presented inaccurate or misleading information about its income, including the real value of sponsorship contracts. The charges also include data on the remuneration and financial compensation of coaches and players.

The club is also accused of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules for several seasons. A separate group of 35 charges relate to the allegation that Manchester City failed to cooperate with the Premier League investigation.

The club's management denies all wrongdoing. The trial and possible appeals are expected to continue, so the final outcome of the case is still unknown.

Pochettino calls for equality

The Argentine described Manchester City's period of dominance as a time when sporting fairness was not guaranteed.

„We lived through a period when sporting fairness did not exist. If the allegations are confirmed, it will be very difficult to correct what happened. I hope at least this will serve to guarantee equality in the future“, said Pochettino.

If the violations are confirmed, Manchester City could face various sanctions. Among the options being discussed are a significant financial fine, points deduction and more severe disciplinary measures, including expulsion from the English top flight. The specific punishment will depend on the outcome of the proceedings and subsequent decisions on any appeals.

Sources: Focus