Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan are monitoring Alex Balde

Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan are interested in Barcelona defender Alex Balde, who could leave the Catalan club in the winter transfer window. The 22-year-old Spaniard plays as a left-back, and the information about the interest in him comes from journalist Joao Jesus.

Liverpool continue to monitor the situation surrounding Balde, while Chelsea and Milan are among the clubs that are actively exploring the possibility of attracting him. According to the information, Xabi Alonso highly appreciates the defender's potential, and Ruben Amorim sees him as an option for the left flank of Milan's defense.

“Liverpool maintains a strong interest, and Chelsea and Milan are also pushing hard to attract him during the winter transfer window“, says journalist Juan Jesus, quoted by BTA.

Balde considers parting with Barcelona

For Balde, this is the first moment in which he seriously considers leaving Barcelona. The Spaniard is aware that in the hierarchy for his position, Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are ahead of him.

Balde is a product of the Barcelona school and will start playing for the first team in 2021. He made his Champions League debut against Bayern Munich on 14 September 2021, and established himself as a first-choice left-back the following season.

His contract with Barcelona runs until 30 June 2028. The club announced when it renewed it in September 2023 that the buyout clause was €1 billion.

The interest of the three clubs does not yet mean an agreement has been reached. Balde's future will depend on the development of the situation in Barcelona and on the specific offers during the winter transfer window.

Sources: BTA, AllFootball, Barcelona