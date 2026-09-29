Head of Turkish Football Referees Commission Detained

Turkish police have detained the head of the national football referees commission, Ferhat Gundogdu, and six other suspects in an investigation for alleged forgery of official documents and illegal acquisition of personal data. The detainees are suspects, but their guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

The investigation is focused on alleged interference in the classification of referees, match assignments and evaluation of their performance. This was stated by Justice Minister Akın Gurlek. He said the operation was carried out based on statements from complainants and witnesses, expert reports, and analysis of telephone and financial records.

125 folders of documents seized

“We will continue the fight for clean football resolutely“, wrote Akın Gürlek.

The police seized a total of 125 folders during the operation. They contained exam materials, income and expenditure reports, and documents from the headquarters of the Turkish Referees Association, which is located in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul.

The National Football Referees Commission is a body of the Turkish Football Federation. It classifies and appoints referees for matches in the Turkish championships, and also evaluates their performance. Its decisions have long been the subject of attention from Turkish clubs and fans, who have questioned some of the refereeing appointments.

The investigation continues

At the moment, there is no information about charges being filed or a court decision against those detained. The prosecutor's office is yet to assess the follow-up actions in the investigation and the possible responsibility of the suspects.

Sources: BTA, Anadolu Agency, DPA