BF Wrestling showed documents before the election of the president

The leadership of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation showed documents signed over the past 18 months, since Stanka Zlateva has been at the head of the organization. The reason is the public disassociation of former members of the Board of Directors Rahmat Sukra, Ivo Angelov and Georgi Kalchev from some of the decisions made.

The federation indicates that the three signed documents during their work on the Board of Directors. Ivo Angelov and Georgi Kalchev were specifically mentioned, who have declared support for Todor Angelov in the upcoming battle for the presidential post. Angelov's candidacy was submitted by the Wrestling Sports Club “Yunak-Lokomotiv“ – Ruse.

The question of the decision of April 30, 2025.

The current leadership of BF Borba recalls that Rakhmat Sukra, Ivo Angelov and Georgi Kalchev signed the decision to release Soslan Farniev and Miroslav Gochev. The latter is also a candidate for chairman of the federation.

„Do Rahmat Sukra, Ivo Angelov and Georgi Kalchev then differ from their handwritten signatures on April 30, 2025?!“, the federation's leadership asks.

According to the information published by the BF Wrestling, the Management Board met on April 30, 2025, and the decisions were certified by the signatures of the members present.

The Extraordinary General Meeting is on October 17

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation is scheduled for October 17, 2026 in Sofia. The candidates for chairman will be considered by the delegates if a vote for a new leadership is held.

Against this backdrop, the federation's leadership defines the upcoming vote as an increasingly sharp clash between the different positions on the governance of Bulgarian wrestling. There are 18 days left until the General Assembly.

Sources: Focus, BNT, Sportal