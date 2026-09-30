Sports on TV on Wednesday (September 30)

The Czech Republic - Bulgaria match from the European U21 qualifiers is the main highlight of the sports television program on Wednesday. The match starts at 19:00 and will be broadcast live on Diema Sport.

The match will be played in Hradec Králové. For the Bulgarian team, this is another match from the qualifying campaign for the European Championship.

Tennis from Beijing and Tokyo

The tennis program starts early in the morning. MAX Sport 3 will broadcast matches from the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo at 05:00, 07:00, 10:00 and 12:00.

MAX Sport 1 will broadcast matches from the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing at 06:00, 08:00, 10:00, 12:00 and 14:00.

Basketball and Snooker

At 19:30 on MAX Sport 2, the PAOK match will start – Manresa from the Eurocup.

The Shenzhen Open snooker is included in the program of Eurosport 1 with broadcasts at 09:00 and 14:30. Both sessions are from the third round of the tournament.

Thus, the sports broadcast on Wednesday offers its most important events in the evening hours with the Bulgaria U21 match and the Eurocup basketball, while tennis and snooker start in the early part of the day.

Sources: Petel.bg, Maritsa, TVEPG