Harry Kane described England's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic as a professional performance, despite the game not offering the most exciting football. Anthony Gordon and the England captain scored the goals, while the Czech Republic played with more than an hour less than a man.

“We got the job done, it was a professional performance. It wasn't the most exciting game of football, but we did what we had to do. We won the game, kept a good clean sheet and we carry that momentum into the next game,“ said Kane.

Pavel Schulz was sent off in the first half, after which England had to find a way to overcome the home team's dense defense. Gordon opened the scoring early in the second half, while Kane set up the final score. According to match statistics, the two goals came in the 47th and 69th minutes respectively.

“When a team that likes to defend is left with a man less, it becomes even more difficult. You have to be patient. Against 10 men you have to move the ball quickly and when they get tired, the spaces open up“, explained the striker.

Praise for Anthony Gordon

Kane paid special attention to Gordon, who scored in his third consecutive match for England. Before the goal against the Czech Republic, he also scored in the 2-3 loss to Spain. In Prague, the Barcelona striker opened the scoring with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

“He's shown that he belongs at the highest level - both for Barcelona and England. His performances in the last few games have been some of the best he's ever played for the national team“, said Kane.

The captain added that Gordon is enjoying his role in the national team and is now one of the team's key players.

Kane has not commented on the allegations against Manchester City

The striker was also asked about the allegations against Manchester City linked to Elliot Anderson and Mark Gea's club. Kane said he had not been following the news during the day and only found out about it after the match.

“To be honest, I didn't even know about this news until literally the end of the match today. I hadn't touched my phone all day. I can't comment on it right now“, said the captain.

Kane stressed that the players are focused on the national team. England's next match is against Croatia on Saturday. The victory over the Czech Republic was the team's first in this year's edition of the Nations League, after England lost 2-3 to Spain in the previous round.

Sources: Sportal, Sky Sports