National team captain Kristian Dimitrov was disappointed by the goalless draw with Estonia. The defender also commented on the resignation of national team coach Alexander Dimitrov.

"I don't know what went wrong. We couldn't score a goal. I think we're not playing at the level that the Bulgarian national team should be playing at. We kept a clean sheet, but up front, we're missing the last 30 meters of the goal. I'm not the person who should comment on what the problem is. I can apologize to the people as the team captain for the first match with Luxembourg, that we lost today too, that we couldn't get the three points. There's no point in running away from responsibility. We are the main culprits," said Dimitrov.

"I want to thank him on behalf of the entire team, since he has resigned. This is his decision, of course. The blame can come from us ourselves. At the moment, whoever they make a coach, these are the players," added the defender.

Source: sportal.bg