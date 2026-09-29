Nations League: Wins for Slovenia, Switzerland, Albania and Slovakia

Bulgaria and Estonia drew 0-0 in Plovdiv in the final match of the second round of the Nations League group stage. The draw left the national team without a win since the start of the campaign, while Iceland topped the group with a 3-0 victory away to Luxembourg.

The second round ended with a total of ten matches. In the early matches, Finland and Belarus did not score a goal, while Moldova and the Faroe Islands finished 1-1.

Spain and England win key matches

Spain prevailed 4-1 over Croatia in a duel between two teams with ambitions for the top positions. The success reinforced the strong performance of the Spaniards at the beginning of the tournament.

England recorded their first victory in this edition of the competition, after winning 2-0 against the Czech Republic in Prague. Both teams entered the match without having won a point.

Victories for Slovenia, Switzerland, Albania and Slovakia

In the “B” League, Slovenia defeated North Macedonia 2-0, and Switzerland prevailed 3-0 against Scotland in Glasgow.

Albania won 3-0 away to San Marino. The most disputed result of the evening was in the match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan, in which the hosts won 2-1.

Thus, the second round ended without a surprising result according to the summary of Sportal. Bulgaria, however, remains among the teams still looking for their first success in the tournament.

Sources: Sportal