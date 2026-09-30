Mexico and Peru draw, USA beat Chile 4-2

Mexico and Peru drew 1-1 in an international friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Peru took the lead through Jairo Valles, and Victor Guzman restored parity for the hosts.

Valles opened the scoring in the 26th minute after a long ball, where he fought off a defender, broke into the penalty area and finished the attack with a shot on goal. When the ball was taken away, doubts remained about an offensive foul, but the goal was recognized.

Mexico equalized in the 49th minute. After a cross from a direct free kick, Victor Guzman rose above the Peruvian defense and scored with a header to make it 1-1. No new goals were scored until the end and the two teams shared the points.

In the other match on the schedule, the USA defeated Chile 4-2 in St. Louis. The Americans took the lead in the 37th minute through Sebastian Berhalter, but Diego Uyo equalized in the first minute of added time before the break.

The USA took the lead again in the 51st minute, when Julian Hall scored. Chile reacted quickly and Maximiliano Gutierrez made the score 2-2 early in the second half.

Chris Richards gave the hosts another lead in the 72nd minute, and Mathis Albert made it 4-2 in the third minute of added time.

Next matches

Mexico will continue its series with a match against the USA on October 3, and on October 6 they will meet Chile. The United States will also play Mexico on October 3.

Chile next plays Mexico on October 6. All four teams are using the controls as part of their preparation for the next international cycle.

Sources: Sportal