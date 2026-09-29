England beat Czech Republic 2-0 in Nations League

England beat Czech Republic 2-0 in Prague and recorded their first success in Group 3 of League A of the Nations League. Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane scored the goals for Thomas Tuchel's team, who played with a man more for most of the match.

The match at the “Fortuna Arena“ started evenly, but the Czech Republic was left with 10 players in the 25th minute. Pavel Schulz was sent off with a straight red card after a foul on an England player. By the end of the first half, England had failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage and both teams were level at 0-0.

Gordon and Kane decide the match

England took the lead two minutes into the second half. Anthony Gordon scored in the 47th minute, and in the 69th minute Harry Kane scored the second goal and ended the intrigue. According to England's official match center, these were the only goals in the match, which ended 2-0.

The victory gave England its first points in the tournament after losing 2-3 to Spain in the first round. The Czech Republic were left without an asset after their second defeat in the group, after previously losing 1:2 to Croatia.

Tuchel expected a difficult match

Before the match, England coach Thomas Tuchel described the opponent as well-organized and warned that the match in Prague would not be easy.

„We expect a difficult match. We have to be ready, as always“, said Tuchel.

The next matches in the group are on October 3. England will visit Croatia, and the Czech Republic will host Spain. On October 6 is the second match between England and the Czech Republic, this time at „Wembley“.

Sources: England Football, Nova TV