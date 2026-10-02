Serge Gnabry said he was “incredibly proud” after leading Germany with the captain's armband in a 2-0 win over Serbia in the third round of the Nations League.

The match was particularly important for the German team, as it was Jurgen Klopp's first success as coach of the Bundesliga. Gnabry described the match as “a wonderful experience” and stressed the importance of the captaincy.

“It was a wonderful experience. I'm incredibly proud to have been captain. The victory makes the day even sweeter and we go home with a great feeling“, said Gnabry.

The footballer added that the victory is important for Germany's confidence. According to him, the team is in a process of development, and every success helps to accelerate it.

„Victory is important, it gives you confidence. It is a process and every success helps to accelerate it“, said Gnabry.

Sources: Sportal