Malta and Gibraltar share points

Malta and Gibraltar ended 1-1 in a Group D1 match of the Nations League. The match was played at the National Stadium in Ta' Kali and left both teams with four points after their first two matches.

Malta started the campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Andorra, while Gibraltar recorded a 0-0 home draw against the same opponent. The draw kept the intrigue in the group, which also includes Andorra.

Malta remains unbeaten in the group

For Malta, it was the second consecutive match without defeat in the tournament. Emilio De Leo's team will play their next match on October 4, when they will once again host Andorra.

Ahead of the match against Gibraltar, De Leo said: “We need to show more intensity“. The coach urged his players not to underestimate their opponents, who had earned a point against Andorra in their previous match.

Gibraltar will have a longer break until their next match in the group. The team will visit Andorra on November 13, and four days later they will host Malta in the final match for both teams in the group stage.

Sources: Malta Sport, BBC