Eire miss out after 2-0 Austria in Nations League

Eire missed a two-goal lead against Austria and finished 2-2 in a Group B3 match of the Nations League. The match was played at the “Aviva“ stadium in Dublin, and the hosts led 2-0 at half-time.

Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and at the very end of the first half the striker scored for the second time. Parrott thus continued his strong run for the national team, after scoring in the 3-0 victory over Israel in the previous match.

Austria comes back after the break

The Austrians reduced their deficit in the 72nd minute through Alexander Pras. The goal was initially reviewed by the video replay system, then it was allowed.

Five minutes later, Michael Gregoric restored parity. Austria also sought a complete turnaround, but another goal was not achieved. Both teams finished without sending off players, and the result left the visitors top of the group.

“None of us feel comfortable playing these games, but once we decide to do it, we all come together and play as one“, Eire coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said before the match, quoted by the Associated Press. His words were related to the tension surrounding the Irish team's matches against Israel, but the team came out for its third match of the tournament and earned a point against the group leader.

Austria remains top of Group B3

After the draw, Austria has 7 points from three games and remains in first place in Group B3. The team started the campaign with victories over Israel and Kosovo, both with a score of 3:1.

Eire have 4 points after the loss to Kosovo, the win over Israel and the draw with Austria. The Irish next match is at home to Israel on 4 October. Austria will visit Kosovo on the same day. The two teams will meet again on 14 November in Vienna.

Sources: UEFA, Reuters