Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in Nations League

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen to record their third consecutive victory in the Nations League group. Joao Cancelo, Gonzalo Ramos, Vitinha and Joao Felix scored the goals for the visitors, while Mikel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hoylund scored for the hosts.

Portugal took the lead in the 13th minute. Joao Cancelo took advantage of a pass from Gonzalo Ramos and beat goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. Denmark responded in the 23rd minute when Damsgaard fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area to restore parity.

Ramos gave Portugal the lead again in the 25th minute after a combination with captain Bruno Fernandes. The striker started in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not in the squad for the match.

“If everything goes as planned, Gonzalo Ramos will start“, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus said before the match.

Denmark equalized for the second time in the 53rd minute. Rasmus Hoylund slipped behind the Portuguese defence and crossed for Diogo Costa to make it 2-2. The hosts had a period in which they put their opponents under pressure, but Portugal found a way to take the lead again.

Vithinha scored the third goal in the 67th minute after an attack developed by Bruno Fernandes. At the end of the match, Joao Felix made the final 4:2 after a quick counterattack and a pass from Diogo Dalot.

Portugal increased its lead in the group

The success brought Portugal to first place with nine points from three matches. Denmark remained with three points. The group also includes Norway and Wales, who also have three points after their matches played.

Denmark will visit Wales on October 4. The next match between Portugal and Denmark is scheduled for November 14.

Sources: Cadena SER, ESPN, A Bola