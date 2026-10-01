Germany beat Serbia 2-0 in Nations League

Germany beat Serbia 2-0 in the third round of Group 2 of League A in the Nations League. Tom Bischoff and Florian Wirtz scored the goals for the hosts at the “Allianz Arena“ in Munich. The success is the first for the German team under Jürgen Klopp.

Bischoff gave Germany the lead in the 39th minute. The midfielder scored in his first match as a starter for the national team. In the 61st minute, Florian Wirtz doubled the hosts' lead and shaped the final score.

Debut for Urbig and Scherhant

Jürgen Klopp made two changes to the starting lineup. Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and Freiburg striker Derry Scherhant started their first match for Germany. Serge Gnabry led the home team with the captain's armband.

Urbig was given the opportunity to make his debut after Klopp decided to put him under the frame. On the eve of the match, the goalkeeper said: “With the German national team, it's always about winning games and that's the aspiration of each of us.“

Germany back in the group stage

The Germans started the tournament with a 1-1 draw as guests of the Netherlands, before losing 0-1 to Greece. Serbia was also without a point before the match in Munich, after 2-1 defeats to Greece and the Netherlands.

The win gave Germany their first win of the campaign and a clean sheet. The team will play their next match on October 4, when they will visit Greece. Serbia will host the Netherlands in the same round.

Sources: Sky Sports, Sportschau