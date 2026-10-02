Teodor Ivanov returned to CSKA due to injury

Teodor Ivanov returned to CSKA after being permanently dropped from the Bulgarian squad for the upcoming matches with Iceland and Luxembourg. The central defender did not travel with the national team for Iceland's away match in the Nations League.

Ivanov suffered an injury in the 1:2 home loss to Luxembourg. Due to the injury, he also missed the 0:0 draw with Estonia at the “College“ stadium. After it became clear that he would not be able to participate in Bulgaria's next two matches, the defender returned to his club team.

The CSKA medical staff will work on the player's recovery. The goal is for Ivanov to be ready for the team's first match after the break for the national teams – CSKA 1948's away game in Bistritsa. CSKA will assess his condition before the match, and it has not been confirmed at this time whether he will be able to play.

Sources: Sportal