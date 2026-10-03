Nikola Tsolov continues the battle for the Formula 2 world title

Formula 1 and Formula 2 CEO Stefano Domenicali has officially confirmed that the final two racing weekends in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will take place as planned. This decision puts an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the calendar.

The news is of fundamental importance for Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov, as it preserves his chances for a historic world title. In the event of a shortened calendar, the trophy would have gone to current overall leader Rafael Camara.

Schedule for the final two rounds

The Formula 2 season will conclude in its standard format with a Sprint and Main Race according to the following schedule:

Round 13: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail Circuit) – from 27 to 29 November 2026.

Round 14: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina Circuit) – from 4 to 6 December 2026.

A tight battle at the top

After the dramatic weekend in Baku, the main clash for the crown remains between Kamara and Tsolov, although mathematically six competitors retain theoretical chances. A total of 78 points remain to be played until the end of the campaign (39 maximum per weekend).

The provisional ranking in the top three before the final assault: