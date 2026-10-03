Final: Yannick Sinner will not play in the Shanghai Masters

World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Yannick Sinner has officially confirmed that he will not take part in the upcoming prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai (China), which will be held from October 7 to 18.

The news comes just a few days after the Italian star also withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing due to a knee injury.

Sinner announced his decision through his official social media channels, expressing his regret at missing the competition:

„Unfortunately, I will not be able to take part in the Rolex Shanghai Masters tournament this year, as I had hoped. I have always enjoyed playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I am very sorry that I will not be able to do so next week. Thank you for your support. I look forward to our new meeting next year!“

The absence of the leader in the rankings opens up chances for the other favorites in the main draw. An interesting fact is that the current champion in Shanghai is the sensation Valentin Vashreau from Monaco, who won the title last season and will now have to defend it against the elite of men's tennis.