Tottenham is preparing a 130 million euro offer for Julian Alvarez, also thinking about a future transfer to Barcelona

Tottenham is considering a serious move in the winter transfer market and could make an impressive offer for Atletico (Madrid) striker Julian Alvarez. According to information from El Nacional, the London club is ready to pay around 130 million euros for the Argentine striker.

„Spurs“ are not stopping there. The club is also ready to offer a special clause in Alvarez's contract, which could facilitate his possible move to Barcelona in the future.

At this stage, however, there is no official confirmation that negotiations have begun between Tottenham and Atletico (Madrid).

Alvarez joined the Spanish team in August 2024 and has a contract with the club until June 2030. The 26-year-old Argentine's market value is currently estimated at around €100 million.

If Tottenham do indeed offer €130 million, it would make the potential deal one of the most serious in the winter transfer market.