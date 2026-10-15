Diletta Leotta dazzles Paris with a glamorous look in front of the Eiffel Tower

Popular Italian sports journalist Diletta Leotta has once again captured the attention of the world's media and fans. The DAZN presenter looked stunning in an elegant little black dress during her stay in the French capital Paris.

The wife of German goalkeeper Loris Karius shared a series of photos on her personal Instagram profile, posing against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower. The shots immediately caused a real sensation among her over 9.3 million followers, collecting hundreds of thousands of likes and compliments for her sophisticated style and sex appeal.

Leota, who is among the most recognizable football reporters in Europe, regularly attracts attention with both her professional performances on the Serie A touchline and her perfect visual style.