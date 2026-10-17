The new head of wrestling Todor Angelov: This split is a mistake, I am ready for dialogue with everyone

The newly elected president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation Todor Angelov made his first official comments after the dramatic extraordinary General Assembly in the NSA, at which the previous chairman Stanka Zlateva was removed from office.

Angelov defined his new role as a huge responsibility and expressed regret for the tension and the departure of some of the clubs supporting Zlateva. He emphasized that the main priority of the new leadership will be the unification of sports and investments in children's and youth schools.

Todor Angelov's statement:

„This is a big responsibility. With all possible means and loved ones, we will move forward and succeed. It takes time. We will invest in the young. In order for there to be more Bulgarians, we must bet on children.

Thank you! Thank you to Mr. Ganchev and Mr. Yordanov for standing behind me! What is happening is bad, this disunity, this is not right. I hope we can all unite. I am giving the program so that you can read it, because if I say it, it will pass. Let us contact and exchange experiences. I am ready for dialogue with everyone, I accept both criticism and praise.“