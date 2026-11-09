PSV move top of the Eredivisie after Feyenoord slip up

PSV Eindhoven are the new leaders of the Eredivisie after Sunday’s matches from the 12th round. The team won 5-2 away against Cambuur and collected 26 points, while Feyenoord remained on 25 after a spectacular 3-5 defeat to Heerenveen.

Feyenoord took a 2-0 lead in Heerenveen through Anis Hadj Moussa and Nacho Ferri, but the hosts turned the match around before the midway point of the second half. Maas Willemsen pulled one back in added time at the end of the first half, while Levi Smans equalised two minutes after the break.

Ringo Meerveld put Heerenveen ahead in the 61st minute. Sem Steijn restored the balance for Feyenoord eight minutes later, but Meerveld completed his hat-trick with goals in the 84th and 90+3rd minutes. The defeat was the Rotterdam side’s first in the league this season and their fifth consecutive match without a win in all competitions.

PSV take advantage of the gift

PSV left no room for doubt in their away match against Cambuur. Sven Mijnans scored in the first, 15th and 80th minutes, while Ruben van Bommel added another goal in the 19th. Nicky Souren and Iwan Helstra scored for the hosts before Aioni Santos completed the final 5-2 scoreline in added time.

As a result, the Eindhoven side moved one point ahead of Feyenoord and went top of the standings. The victory came at a time when the other title contenders failed to fully capitalise on the mistake by the former leaders.

Ajax squander a two-goal lead

Ajax took a 2-0 lead away against Twente but finished with a 2-2 draw. Toluwalase Arokodare opened the scoring in the third minute, while Rayane Bounida doubled the Amsterdam side’s advantage in the 66th.

The hosts pulled one back through an own goal by Dies Janse, while Wout Weghorst equalised from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of added time. The point left Ajax in second place with 25 points, but the team failed to move to the top.

AZ also remain in the race

„Twente were the better team, but against such a strong opponent this is a good result,“ Ajax coach Mitchell Sánchez said.

AZ Alkmaar defeated Groningen 4-3 after a comeback and a late penalty. Mexx Meerdink scored twice, including in the first minute of added time. Ayoub Oufkir and Koopmeiners also scored for the hosts, while Groningen replied with goals from Jakob Ondrejka, Brynjolfur Willumsson and Thom van Bergen.

AZ occupy fifth place with 23 points, just three behind leaders PSV. Twente are fourth with 24. After the international break, Feyenoord will host Excelsior on 21 November, while PSV will look to defend top spot in the next round.

Sources: nltimes.nl, vi.nl, footballwebpages.co.uk