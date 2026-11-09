Lille close in on PSG, Marseille win at Lens

Lille moved to within two points of leaders Paris Saint-Germain after a 2:1 away win over Rennes on Sunday. The victory lifted the team into second place in Ligue 1 with 21 points, while PSG remain top with 23 after Saturday’s 1:0 win over Troyes.

Soriba Diaoune opened the scoring for Lille in the 25th minute, but Benjamin Dia equalised for the hosts six minutes later. Nathan Ngoy scored the winner for the visitors in the 68th minute. Rennes remained in fifth place with 16 points.

Marseille win at Lens

Olympique Marseille beat Lens 2:1 in the final match of Sunday’s programme to move onto 18 points. Amine Gouiri put the visitors ahead in the second minute, while Florian Thauvin equalised for Lens in the 20th.

The decisive moment came in the 82nd minute, when Bilal Abdallah capitalised on a second effort inside the penalty area to secure the win for Marseille. Lens remained on 13 points. After the international break, Marseille will host Le Mans on 22 November, while Lens will travel to Toulouse on 21 November.

Monaco let victory slip away late on

Monaco led until the final minutes of their away match at Le Mans, but the game ended 1:1. Mamadou Coulibaly put the Monegasques ahead in the 40th minute, while Erwan Colas equalised in the 90th. The goal was confirmed after a review by the video assistant refereeing system.

Monaco therefore remained on 16 points and are now winless in five consecutive league matches. “I am very disappointed with the result because we were very close to winning,” said coach Filipe Luis. Monaco will host Auxerre on 21 November.

The other results

Nice won 2:0 away at Angers to move onto 17 points. Brest beat Lyon 2:0, leaving them on 17 points, while Lorient defeated Le Havre by the same scoreline. Sixteen goals were scored in six Ligue 1 matches on Sunday in the tenth round.

The next round begins on 20 November with the Troyes – Le Havre match. The fixtures Lille – Lyon, Monaco – Auxerre and Nice – Paris Saint-Germain are scheduled for 21 November.

Sources: football.fr, beinsports.com, footballwebpages.co.uk