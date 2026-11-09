Porto remain unbeaten, Benfica win in stoppage time

Porto remain unbeaten in the Portuguese league. The leaders won 2:1 away to Vitória Guimarães to record their 11th victory in 11 rounds and move onto 33 points.

Borja Sainz opened the scoring in the 38th minute, while Alanzinho restored parity for the hosts in the 77th. Martim Fernandes secured all three points for Porto with a goal four minutes from time. According to „Diário de Notícias“, the champions are now two wins away from matching the best start in the club’s history – 13 consecutive victories in the 1939/40 season.

Benfica trail by five points

Benfica remained second but had to wait until the fourth minute of stoppage time to beat Estrela da Amadora 3:2. Gianluca Prestianni put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute, but Lovro Zvonarek equalised at the start of the second half.

An own goal by Bernardo Schappo in the 68th minute put Benfica back in front, but Leandro Antunes made it 2:2 in the 76th. Vangelis Pavlidis decided the match in the 90+4th minute. The Greek striker now has 11 goals and leads the scoring charts. Benfica have 28 points – five behind Porto and four ahead of third-placed Sporting.

„I don’t want to talk about the title. I prefer to take it one match at a time. We have to remain humble,“ Pavlidis told Sport TV.

After the victory, the striker also pointed out the problems in his team’s performance. According to him, Benfica must defend better after allowing Amadora to equalise twice.

Braga climb, Marítimo await postponed match

Sporting Braga won 1:0 away to Rio Ave. Ricardo Horta scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 67th minute. Braga are eighth with 14 points, while Rio Ave remain second from bottom with seven.

Gil Vicente came from behind to beat Santa Clara 2:1. The hosts took the lead after an own goal by António Espigarres, but Wallace França and Murilo secured victory for the visitors. Nacional beat Académico de Viseu 1:0 to climb to 13th place.

The match between Estoril and Marítimo was not played after the Madeira-based team failed to travel to the mainland. As a result, both teams have played 10 matches, while most teams have already played 11.

Next round to be played at the end of November

The league will be interrupted due to national-team commitments and the Portuguese Cup. The 12th round begins on 27 November with the Marítimo – Nacional match, while on 29 November Porto host Sporting in one of the key clashes at the top of the table.

Sources: dn.pt, diadejogo.pt