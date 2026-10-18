Valencia remains in the relegation zone after draw

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao ended in a 0-0 draw at "Mestalla" in a match from the ninth round of the Spanish La Liga.

In the first half, only Inaki Williams managed to make an accurate shot, but Stole Dimitrievski's intervention kept the score on the scoreboard. After the break, Valencia increased its aggression in all areas of the field and began to cause problems for Athletic. In the 51st minute, Arno Danjuma shot inaccurately from a comfortable position, and in the 58th minute, a guest player blocked a dangerous shot by David Otorbi, who had appeared from the bench.

The best chance for "Los Che" came in the 70th minute. Then a nice combination brought Javi Guerra from the left into the penalty area, but Unai Simón reacted brilliantly and prevented a sure goal. The hosts continued to be more insistent, but they never managed to score.

For Athletic Bilbao, this was the third draw in a row. The team occupies 9th place in the standings with 9 points. The hosts remain in the danger zone in the penultimate position with 6 points