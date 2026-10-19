Porto captain Diogo Costa proposes to his girlfriend Catarina – they already have two children

Porto goalkeeper and captain Diogo Costa is about to enter a more special "club" – that of married men. The guard of the "dragons" and the Portuguese national team took an important step in his personal life and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Catarina Machado.

The two have been together for years and have already built a strong family. The news comes as a natural extension of their relationship.

The happy fiancée did not hide her joy and shared the moment on social networks. "Yes, forever", wrote Catarina to a frame showing their hands and the beautiful engagement ring.

With this, the couple marks a new peak in their relationship. We remind you that 27-year-old Kostya and Katarina are already parents of two children - 3-year-old Tomas and 1-year-old Matilde.

Now their family is preparing for the next big step - the wedding day, when they will officially legalize their love.