Carrick to remain at Manchester United after crazy 4-4 draw with Villa

Michael Carrick said he was not considering resigning and expected to remain in charge of Manchester United after the dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at “Old Trafford”. The draw left the hosts 18th in the Premier League with eight points from 10 matches, while their winless run in the league reached eight games.

“I am not considering that. I am fully aware of the direction the club needs to go in – we need to win matches,” Carrick said. According to him, Manchester United have not won enough games, but he expects to continue his work, retain the positives from the match and reduce the mistakes.

“There are more than enough positives. It is just that at certain moments we make things far too difficult for ourselves,” the coach added. He defended Diogo Dalot, who was booed by part of the crowd after being substituted, and said that the Portuguese player “gives absolutely everything” for the team.

Two comebacks and eight goals

Aston Villa took a 2-0 lead early on. Alisson scored after 59 seconds, while Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage in the fourth minute. Manchester United pulled one back through Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, and Youri Tielemans equalised shortly before half-time.

The visitors went ahead again after a goal from John McGinn from the penalty spot and a goal by Leon Goretzka, but the hosts managed to equalise in added time. Joshua Zirkzee made it 3-4 in the second minute after the end of the regulation 90, while Patrick Dorgu headed home in the 96th minute.

Manchester United earned a point despite falling two goals behind for the second time in the match. Aston Villa missed the chance to win and remained in 10th place, but their unbeaten run in the league reached six matches.

Emery: We let a two-goal lead slip

Unai Emery described the end of the match as hugely disappointing for Aston Villa. “I am angry about the situation, not the players. We missed the opportunity to have two more points,” the Spanish coach told Sky Sports.

Emery also explained why he had headed towards the tunnel before the final whistle. He said that he had considered the match over after the equaliser in the 96th minute. Villa disputed the situation surrounding the goal because United goalkeeper Sen Lammens made contact with the visitors’ goalkeeper Zion Suzuki during the corner, but the goal stood after a VAR review.

Manchester United’s next Premier League match is away to Liverpool on 22 November. Aston Villa host Sunderland on 21 November.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com, nbcsports.com