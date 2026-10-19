Vitinha before PSG – Barcelona: This is not a final before the final, it is still October

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha said that he is looking forward to the clash with Barcelona in the third round of the Champions League, but warned that the match at the "Park des Princes" should not become a "final before the final".

"It is still too early", the Portuguese stressed at the press conference. "We are only in October. We know very well how quickly things change during the season. The reality in October is completely different from that in March".

Vitinha defined the duel as one of the biggest challenges in Europe and admitted that he would be happy to face Lamine Yamal and company.

"It is always a big event. One of the best matches at the moment between two of the strongest teams in Europe, along with Bayern. Like against City – these are the matches in which everyone wants to play. We are experiencing great pleasure, even though the match is not decisive, because there are many matches in the main phase. We want to show our class and see what level Barça is at the moment".

The Portuguese also commented on Yamal: "I wouldn't say that we are afraid of him. He is a great player, one of the best in the world. What he does is incredible, he is special, but tomorrow we will face a great team, and not only against Lamine Yamal".

The midfielder did not fail to praise Ousmane Dembele.

"Don't doubt Ousmane Dembele. He has been the leader of this team for years. He always takes responsibility in matches like this. What he gives in big matches is unique," said Vitinha.

When asked about the "Ballon d'Or", the Portuguese was categorical: "It should go to a PSG player".

The clash between PSG and Barcelona is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles in the main phase, but in the Parisian camp they see it as an important step on the long road to the final goal.