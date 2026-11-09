Fabregas admits Inter’s superiority: They are on a higher level, we have to accept it

Cesc Fabregas admitted that Inter were the better team in Como’s 0-2 defeat. The visiting coach did not hide his disappointment, but stressed that the difference in class between the two teams had been evident.

„Inter showed that they are on a higher level. We have to accept it and move forward. We did not start well, we made mistakes with our passing and lost confidence. They were better than us physically and in terms of their structure of play. I congratulate them,“ Fabregas told “Sky Sport”.

The Spaniard conceded that the packed schedule may also have had an impact. For Como, this was their ninth match in just 26 days. However, he refused to use fatigue as an excuse.

„It is possible that fatigue has accumulated, but we are in the process of building something new. We did not even imagine that we would achieve so much at this stage. Today is not the time to criticise anyone,“ the coach added.

Fabregas called for patience and support for his players, stressing that the defeat should not erase what they have achieved so far.

„This is not a day on which we should blame anyone. We have to thank the players for what they are doing and move forward without excuses,“ the Spaniard concluded.