Bremer makes shocking confession after shameful 0:3: Some Juventus players are hiding and afraid

Juventus defender Gleason Bremer made extremely harsh and direct criticism of some of his teammates after the disastrous 0:3 defeat by Lazio on his own field. The Brazilian defender spared nothing from what was happening in the locker room and admitted that there are players in the team who do not have the necessary character and are afraid in difficult moments for the “Old Lady“.

Bremer did not hide his disappointment with the way the team presented the club jersey, emphasizing that the players must immediately analyze their mistakes and get back on the right track. According to the defender, the Turin team was well on the pitch until the visitors' first goal, but the fact that Lazio scored with their first serious opportunity dealt a heavy psychological blow to the team. He added that the coaching staff gives the right instructions, but the responsibility for their implementation falls entirely on the players.

The central defender admitted that he is trying to help and bear responsibility, but it is impossible to carry the entire squad on his back. Bremer explained that there are many new and young players in the team, which makes the current situation completely different from previous years. According to him, when the stands start booing, some of the players get scared and start hiding on the pitch. The Brazilian specified that he does not want to point out specific names, but was categorical that in such crisis situations it becomes clear which players react with determination and which simply give in to the pressure.