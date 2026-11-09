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Aleksandar Vezenkov among the 24 players called up for the game against Denmark

Aleksandar Vezenkov among the 24 players called up for the game against Denmark

The important game is on November 26 (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m.

Nov 9, 2026 18:44 73

Aleksandar Vezenkov among the 24 players called up for the game against Denmark - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Twenty-four basketball players have been included in Bulgaria’s extended squad for the European Championship qualifier against Denmark at the end of the month. The game from the second stage of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029 will be played on November 26 (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m. at Arena Sofia.

Here are the players selected by head coach Lyubomir Minchev:

1. Cody Miller-McIntyre - Olympiacos (Greece)

2. Umoja Gibson - Barcelona (Spain)

3. Konstantin Toshkov - Balkan

4. Lachezar Toshkov - Minyor 2015

5. Momchil Kadiev - Beroe Stara Zagora

6. Teodor Trifonov - Spanish Basketball Academy (Spain)

7. Pavlin Ivanov - Balkan

8. Aleksandar Stoimenov - Balkan

9. Krastomir Mihov - Beroe Stara Zagora

10. Martin Rusev - CSKA

11. Miroslav Vasov - Rilski Sportist

12. Borislav Mladenov - Cherno More Navibulgar

13. Aleksandar Matushev - Spartak Pleven

14. Stefan Mihaylov - Spartak Pleven

15. Hristo Bachkov - Rilski Sportist

16. Ivan Spirov - Balkan

17. Yordan Minchev - Manresa (Spain)

18. Aleksandar Vezenkov - Olympiacos (Greece)

19. Nikolay Mihaylov - Botev Akademik

20. Emil Stoilov - Palmer (Spain)

21. Konstantin Kostadinov - Oostende (Belgium)

22. Kristian Zanov - Botev 2012 Vratsa

23. Tsvetomir Chernokozhev - Cherno More Navibulgar

24. Andrey Ivanov - Cherno More Navibulgar

“The Lions” have a 1-0 record in Group D of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. Romania are also in the same group.

The national team’s game against Denmark on November 26 (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m. will be broadcast live on bTV Action, as will the three games of Bulgaria’s women’s national team in the EuroBasket 2027 qualifiers over the next ten days.