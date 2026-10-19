Dobrudzha prevailed over Montana and continues for the Bulgarian Cup

The Dobrudzha team qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup tournament of Bulgaria, after snatching a valuable home victory with 2:1 over the Montana team. The match at the “Druzhba“ stadium offered extremely dramatic final minutes, in which the hosts showed character and quickly responded to the opponent's equalizer.

The first half of the match was spent with the tactical play prevailing and the break came with the initial draw 0:0.

The result was opened in the 59th minute, when Aymen Souda brought Dobrichli ahead, causing joy in the stands. However, the guests from Montana did not give up and succeeded in restoring the tie in the 83rd minute with a goal by Petar Atanasov.

The joy of the Montana fans was extremely short-lived, as only a minute after the equalizer, Dobrudzha struck his decisive blow. Petar Prindjev headed the ball after an excellent play and sent the “yellow-green“ into the next phase of the competition.

With this success, Dobrudzha became the third representative from the Second League to secure a place in the 1/8 finals of the national cup, joining the teams of Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa and Hebar Pazardzhik.