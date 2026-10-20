Patrick-Gabriel Galchev: There are too many foreigners in Levski

Defender Patrick-Gabriel Galchev spoke on various topics related to Bulgarian football. He drew attention to the lack of local football players in the domestic giants.

“Everything that happens in Levski is reasonable. In the two years that I have not been in the club, as far as I understand, everything has changed completely. It has been worked for five years for this to happen, it is reasonable. But the worst thing is that they are only foreigners. They are collected from different countries, who have gone through European schools, which is why Bulgarian football is in this state. We know how Levski and CSKA were on the podium in Bulgaria - because of the quality Bulgarians. In my opinion, there are too many foreigners in Levski, but apparently we Bulgarians are not good enough to be given a chance. The Bulgarians in the locker room certainly don't like it, but that's the reality. What's stopping them? It certainly comes first from the footballer, we won't talk nonsense.

There is also something else that crushes us, one of the foreigners pretends to be injured, doesn't feel like training, you train like a dog, as they say, the foreigner decides that he feels like playing again, comes back and the next day is a starter. This crushes the Bulgarian. And the Bulgarian will give much more to the club, because he knows what this club means. There should be more trust in the Bulgarian and the Bulgarian should show that he should be there. In my time, the team was certainly at a higher level, especially under Murray Stoilov, the level was unique, the backbone was made up of Bulgarians. Before, we used to do it more as a team and with one or two players who had more class.

The Bosnians know – "The quality of football there is lower than in Bulgaria, but they stick to their own style, they don't accept you as a foreigner, but as one of them, but if there is any dispute, they defend themselves and that's it. Everyone talks about Svetlyo's mistake, but if it weren't for Svetlyo, this match could have ended with a higher score. Levski was the better team compared to NEK Nijmegen," said Patrick-Gabriel Galchev in "Studio derby."