The Bratoev brothers' punishments confirmed

The Appeals Committee of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation (BFV) confirmed the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Committee on the key players of Deya Sport — Georgi and Valentin Bratoev. Since the decision of the Appeals Committee is final and not subject to subsequent appeal, both volleyball players will miss their team's next two matches from the state championships.

With regard to Valentin Bratoev, the committee fully confirmed the initial sanction — deprivation of competitive rights for 2 matches from the BFV calendar and a fine of 1,000 euros.

The disciplinary violation was reclassified for Georgi Bratoev. The body officially defined it as "an attempt to physically assault an opposing player by entering the field and swinging for a kick". Despite the change in the legal qualification of the offense, the final amount of the punishment remains unchanged — suspension of the competition rights for 2 matches and a fine of 1,500 euros.

With this decision, Deia Sport will have to rearrange its lineup for the upcoming key clashes of the national championship without the experienced duo in its ranks.