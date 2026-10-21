Andrey Rublev knocked out of Almaty tournament after loss to Mannarino

Andrey Rublev was knocked out in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Almaty after losing to 38-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The Russian was seeded fourth in the draw, but failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Mannarino, ranked 79th in the world, won the first set 6-4. Rublev, ranked 22nd in the ATP rankings, leveled the score after 6:3 in the second half, but the Frenchman took the initiative again in the deciding set and closed the match with 6:3.

Mannarino's next opponent will be Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Frenchman began his participation in Almaty in the first round, while Rublev entered directly from the second due to his place among the top four seeds.

The tournament is played on hard courts and has a prize fund of $ 1,055,255. The competition in Almaty ends on October 25.

The defeat by Mannarino is the third in a row for Andrei Rublev. He previously lost to Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Beijing tournament and then lost to Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto in the second round of the “Masters“ tournament in Shanghai.