Lokomotiv Plovdiv defeated Cherno More in Varna and qualified for the semifinals of the Elite Cup

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) became the second semifinalist in the first edition of the Elite Cup tournament. The "Smurfs" sealed their place in the final four of the competition, joining their city rival Botev (Plovdiv) after defeating Cherno More 1:0 as guests at the "Ticha" stadium in Varna.

The match started with an early pressure from the guests and in the 12th minute, French striker Ali Dalil scored the only and precious goal for Plovdiv.

By the end of the match, Ilian Iliev's players imposed total dominance and created a series of dangerous situations in front of Lokomotiv's goal. “The Sailors“ However, they faced the Bosnian goalkeeper Petar Zovko, who was perfect in this match, who made a number of excellent saves and was a key contributor to his team's qualification.

The culmination of the hosts' pressure came in the 74th minute, when Cherno More was awarded a penalty. However, Assen Donchev was unable to overcome Zovko, missing the clearest opportunity to equalize. For the Varna team, this was the 8th loss in all tournaments since the beginning of the season in a total of 13 matches played.

In the semifinals at the beginning of next year, Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) awaits the winner of the quarter-final clash between Levski and Arda.