Alvarez apologizes to Atletico Madrid fans after Barcelona row

Julian Alvarez has publicly apologized to Atletico Madrid fans after the 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruña. The Argentine striker scored the decisive goal, and after the final whistle he used his interview with Movistar+ to address the fans directly.

„I want to apologize to our fans for what I said during the World Cup. It was a mistake on my part because of the way and the moment I said it,“ said Alvarez. „I understand why the fans are angry. If I were them, I would be angry too, especially because of the support they have shown me since I arrived.“

The goal ended a difficult streak

Alvarez has been at the center of tension between the club and the public in recent months. During his international career, he publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico and fulfill his dream of playing for Barcelona. This led to a lengthy transfer saga in the summer.

Atlético Madrid refused to sell the striker to a direct rival and he remained in the squad. At the beginning of the season, some of the team's supporters regularly booed him at home matches. After scoring against Deportivo, Alvarez received a standing ovation from some of the stands, and with his speech he tried to reduce the tension.

„I hope that with hard work and humility I will be able to change this situation. In the last few matches I feel better – both physically and with the ball. I want to help the team and give my best“, added the striker.

Atlético remains close to the top

The victory over Deportivo was the second in a row for Alvarez, who also scored in Atletico's previous match. The success lifted the Madrid team to 25 points and left it two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Atlético will be watching the derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid with interest. Before the match, Real occupies third place with 21 points. The result of the match at “Camp Nou“ could change the difference between the three leading teams in La Liga.

Sources: goal.com, straitstimes.com