Liverpool and Arsenal face off in a big clash at Anfield tonight

The football attention on the Island and across Europe is focused on the big derby between Liverpool and Arsenal. The two English giants face each other in a match from the ninth round of the Premier League, which kicks off at 6:30 PM. The match will be broadcast live on DIEMA SPORT 2.

The Merseysiders arrive with high self-confidence and a series of good results in all competitions. Just a few days ago, Liverpool secured a place in the next phase of the League Cup after eliminating Chelsea on penalties. Before that, the team achieved a victory over Brighton in the championship, and in the Champions League participated in a spectacular clash with the Spanish Villarreal, won 4:3.

Arsenal also demonstrated a stable form in the championship, but the mood in the Londoners' camp was darkened by the unexpected elimination by Fleetwood in the League Cup after a penalty shootout. In the Premier League, the “gunners“ dealt with Everton 2:0, and in the Champions League they recorded a prestigious 2:2 draw away to Bayern Munich.

The recent direct meetings between the two rivals show how contested their rivalry is. In January this year, Liverpool and Arsenal failed to score a goal and ended in a goalless draw.

The upcoming clash promises to be a serious battle, with both teams having ambitions to consolidate their positions among the leading teams in English football.