Diana Schneider won the title in Tokyo

Diana Schneider won the title of the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Tokyo. The Russian defeated Canadian Leila Fernandez in the final 6:4, 5:7, 6:2 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes.

The tournament has a prize fund of over $1.2 million, and Schneider received a check for $185,500. For the 22-year-old tennis player, this is the sixth title in her career and the first of the season.

The Russian took the first part 6:4, but allowed a turnaround in the second set. Fernandez took advantage of her opponent's decline and tied the score at 7:5.

At the beginning of the decisive set, the Canadian reached three break points, but Schneider saved them. Then the Russian regained control of the match and closed the set with 6:2.

“I want to thank and congratulate my coach, who is here with me and we are celebrating our first title of the season. This means a lot to me and it is a great end to the year“, said Schneider.

Schneider started the tournament as 13th in the world rankings. After winning the title, she will move up two places and will occupy 11th position, on the threshold of the Top 10.

Her best performance in Grand Slam tournaments is the semifinals of “Roland Garros“ in 2026.

With her success in Tokyo, Schneider became the seventh Russian woman to win the tournament. Before her, Maria Sharapova, Elena Dementieva, Dinara Safina, Nadezhda Petrova, Lyudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova did so.

For Leila Fernandez, the defeat is the second consecutive final. The Canadian also lost the title match at the tournament in Ningbo, where she lost to world number one Elena Rybakina.