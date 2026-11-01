Results from the National Hockey League of the USA and Canada - NHL

Regular season results in the National Hockey League (NHL) of the USA and Canada:
Boston Bruins – Chicago Blackhawks 5:4 (after overtime)
Detroit Red Wings – St. Louis Blues 4:5
Nashville Predators – Tampa Bay Lightning 5:4 (after penalties)
New York Islanders – Edmonton Oilers 0:4
Los Angeles Kings – Buffalo Sabres 2:3
San Jose Sharks – Ottawa Senators 1:5
Vancouver Canucks – Toronto Maple Leafs 2:4
Montreal Canadiens – Pittsburgh Penguins 5:4
Dallas Stars – Columbus Blue Jackets 3:1
Colorado Avalanche – Calgary Flames 5:2