CSKA released a model of the "Bulgarian Army" stadium for 250 euros

On the eve of the official opening of the renovated "Bulgarian Army" stadium, CSKA delighted its supporters with a special collection of items dedicated to the new home of the "reds" and the history of the club.

Among the offers for fans are models of the facility in two different formats, a 3D puzzle of the stadium, special badges and the new edition of "Army Almanac CSKA".

The club also announced the prices of the souvenirs. The "Bulgarian Army" model in A3 format is offered for 250 euros, while the smaller version - A4, costs 150 euros. The price of the 3D puzzle is 25.99 euros, the badges are 10 euros each, and the almanac for the 2025/26 season can be purchased for 30 euros.

The edition of the “Army Almanac CSKA“ deserves special attention, which contains detailed statistics for the 2025/26 campaign, during which the capital's team won the Bulgarian Cup. The club specifies that this is the first issue of a planned series dedicated to each past season in the history of CSKA.

All items are now available in the fan store at the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium. In a week, they will also be available online on the club's official website, as well as in the CSKA physical store on “Solunska“ street №12.