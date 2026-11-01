Manchester United suffer worst run since 1984

Michael Carrick believes he will continue to lead Manchester United, despite another heavy blow to the team. The 0-2 defeat away to Chelsea deepened the crisis of the “Red Devils“, who are already on their longest winless run in 42 years.

Carrick's team experienced an extremely disappointing afternoon at “Stamford Bridge“. After the break, Lisandro Martinez was sent off for a foul that led to a penalty for the hosts. Cole Palmer took charge of the performance and did not miss, shaping the final result.

The Argentine defender had a difficult match before his expulsion, after making a mistake that contributed to Morgan Rodgers' first goal. Thus, his performance became one of the unpleasant moments for the guests in London.

Manchester United have now failed to win in nine consecutive matches in all competitions. This is the worst such run for the club since September 1984.

Carrick's situation looked seriously threatened after the 0-3 home defeat by Bournemouth last Sunday. Despite expectations of parting ways with the coach, he believes he will stay in his position and lead the team in the upcoming match against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday at “Old Trafford“.

Manchester United's problems are also visible on the road. For the first time since the 1973/74 season, when the club was relegated from the English top flight, the team has failed to win any of its first seven away games in all competitions within a single campaign.