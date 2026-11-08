Sports on TV on Sunday (November 8)

The Eternal Derby between Levski and CSKA is Sunday’s leading televised sporting event. The two teams meet at 17:00 in a First League match, which will be broadcast on Diema Sport. Earlier, at 14:00, Spartak Varna host Arda in another game from the Bulgarian league.

The football schedule begins at 13:30 with Napoli – Lazio on MAX Sport 3. The same channel will then show Genoa – Milan at 16:00, Inter – Como at 19:00 and Fiorentina – Juventus at 21:45. In Spain, MAX Sport 4 will broadcast Elche – Betis at 15:00, Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano at 17:15, Villarreal – Getafe at 19:30 and Atletico Madrid – Barcelona at 22:00.

Football from England, Germany and France

Crystal Palace host Liverpool at 16:00 on Diema Sport 2, while at 18:30 Manchester United play Aston Villa. Diema Sport 3 offers two matches from Germany – Heidenheim – Hannover at 14:30 and Cologne – Bayer Leverkusen at 16:30. At 21:45, Diema Sport 2 will broadcast the Ligue 1 match Lens – Marseille, while Olympiacos – PAOK will be shown on Diema Sport from 21:00.

Formula 1, tennis and motor racing

The final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris begins at 16:00 on MAX Sport 1. The channel will also show the volleyball match Slepsk – Gdansk at 19:00 and the season-ending NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 22:00.

The motor racing schedule on MAX Sport 2 begins with the qualifying sessions in Qatar. The warm-up before MotoGP is at 13:35, Moto3 starts at 14:50, Moto2 at 16:15, while the main MotoGP race begins at 18:00. From 19:00, Diema Sport 3 will broadcast the Brazilian Grand Prix in Formula 1.

Basketball, volleyball and other sports

Barcelona – Rio Breogan from the Liga Endesa will be shown on Diema Sport 2 at 13:00. Later, at 22:30, Diema Sport 3 will broadcast the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers.

BNT 3 will broadcast the Tour de France criterium cycling race in Singapore from 10:30, the women’s volleyball match Minyor – Levski from 13:30 and athletics from the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar from 16:00. RING offers the finals of the World Sambo Championships from 15:00, while Eurosport will show the 6 Hours of Monza from 11:30.

Fans of American sports can watch two NFL games on MAX Sport 2 – Washington Commanders against the Los Angeles Rams at 20:00 and New England Patriots against the Green Bay Packers at 23:20.