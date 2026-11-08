Stanimir Stoilov’s Göztepe let Başakşehir slip away after late turnaround

Stanimir Stoilov’s Göztepe lost 2–1 at home to İstanbul Başakşehir in a Turkish Super Lig match from the 11th round. The İzmir side took an early lead but conceded a comeback, sealed by a late goal from Edin Višća.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Juan Santos finished off a Göztepe attack with a precise shot to put Stoilov’s team ahead. Başakşehir, however, responded almost immediately. In the 22nd minute, Davy Zelke restored parity with a header.

No further goals were scored before the end of the first half. In the closing stages, the visitors completed the turnaround. DHA lists the 85th minute as the time of Višća’s winning goal, while beIN SPORTS reports that the goal came in the 83rd minute. Both sources agree that the veteran secured all three points for Başakşehir with a late strike.

Stoilov pointed to defensive mistakes

After the match, Stanimir Stoilov said that his team’s actions for both goals had tipped the balance in the opponent’s favor. “We made major mistakes for the first and second goals, which cost us the match and handed it to the opponent,” the Bulgarian coach said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Stoilov also noted that Göztepe had not started the match with the necessary tempo, but later took control and created chances. In his view, the team should have been more effective in attack and more solid in defense. “It is not normal to concede two goals at home,” the coach said.

The defeat ended Göztepe’s run of four consecutive league wins. The team remained on 15 points and sits 10th, while Başakşehir now have 17 points and are seventh. For Göztepe, this was their first league defeat after seven matches without a loss.

Next match comes after the break

Stoilov’s team will resume its campaign with an away match against Erzurumspor on November 22. Göztepe will then host Trabzonspor in İzmir on November 30.

Sources: dha.com.tr, beinsports.com.tr, haberler.com