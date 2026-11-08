Boca Juniors win Argentine title with a goal in the 97th minute

Boca Juniors won the Argentine title after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Defensa y Justicia at La Bombonera. The championship-winning goal came in the 97th minute, scored by Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia.

The victory moved Boca to the top of the overall annual standings with 63 points. Rosario Central finished second with 62 points despite beating Estudiantes de Río Cuarto 2-0. Argentinos Juniors remained third with 60 points after losing 2-0 to Huracán.

Valencia decided the match late

The hosts faced serious difficulties against their well-organized opponents. Defensa y Justicia even hit the crossbar, while a goal by Miguel Merentiel in the first half was disallowed following a VAR review.

After the break, Boca increased the pressure but struggled for a long time to find the decisive goal. Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena brought on Tomás Aranda and Leonel Flores, but the hosts’ attacks produced no result.

The situation became more complicated when captain Leandro Paredes requested to be substituted because of a muscle problem. Enner Valencia came on in his place in the 75th minute and later became the hero of the evening.

In the final seconds of the match, the Ecuadorian international took advantage of an opportunity in the penalty area and secured the 1-0 victory. The result guaranteed Boca the title regardless of the outcome of Rosario Central’s match.

End of the trophy drought

The championship triumph ended Boca’s trophy drought, which had begun after the Argentine Super Cup victory on March 1, 2023. The team beat Patronato 3-0 in that match.

The new title is the 75th in the club’s history and Boca’s first under president Juan Román Riquelme. The success also secured direct qualification for the group stage of the 2027 Copa Libertadores.

Boca’s season is not over, however. The team will take part in the Clausura playoffs, remains in the Argentine Cup, and is preparing for the Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Mineiro on November 22.

Sources: sportal.bg, efe.com, tycsports.com